Sentosa Golf Club As You’ve Never Seen It

Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club has released a unique insight into life at the multi-award winning golf club. The video captures the essence of the Club and provides never before seen vistas of both The Serapong and the recently opened New Tanjong golf course.

“We wanted to showcase the property in all its glory and give golfers around the world a new view of the Club,” commented Andrew Johnston, General Manager and Director of Agronomy, Sentosa Golf Club. “With the developments we have seen over the last twelve months and our 2018 events schedule, we wanted to set the scene and provide golf fans with a taster of what life at Sentosa Golf Club is all about.”

The Club is set to welcome an unprecedented number of championships, both professional and amateur, in 2018, including the returning SMBC Singapore Open (18-21 January), The HSBC Women’s Champions (1-4 March), The Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific (21-24 February) and The Asia Pacific Amateur Championship (4-7 October).

Opened in 1974, the Club enjoys an enviable location upon the picturesque Sentosa Island, Singapore’s premier island resort getaway. The island itself is home to Sentosa Cove, a world-class yachting marina, as well as some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, sandy beaches and an outstanding and diverse array of built and natural attractions.

