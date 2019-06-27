Savour the best of the Western Cape with the Leeu Collection

Combining incredible landscapes, a wonderful climate, spectacular golf courses, and one of the world’s top wine producing regions, and it’s easy to see why South Africa’s Western Cape is proving an increasingly popular golf holiday destination for discerning travellers.

Leeu Collection (www.leeucollection.com ) has three properties in the Franschhoek Valley, just an hour from Cape Town’s international airport, that provide the perfect base for a golf holiday in the Western Cape, particularly now they have launched a three-night package that includes complimentary transfers to and from the golf course on two days, plus a three-course dinner at one of the group’s restaurants on one night.

The three Leeu hotels in Franschhoek are Leeu Estates (a 17-room country house and boutique winery in the Franschhoek valley), Leeu House (an exclusive 12-room hotel in the heart of Franschhoek village), or Le Quartier Français, a 32-room property with two independent villas.

Nightly room rates start from South African R8,750 at Leeu Estates, R7,150 at Leeu House and R7,750 at Le Quartier Francais, all based on two people sharing a double room on a B&B basis.

Then all golfing guests have to do is choose from the six stunning courses with which Leeu has links – Pearl Valley, Erinvale, De Zalze, Stellenbosch, Devonvale and Boschenmeer Golf Estate – and all the other arrangements will be taken care of by the hotel concierge.

After a morning on the fairways, golfers can head to a wide number of wineries in and around Stellenbosch and Franschhoek to taste a range of wines or head into Cape Town to take the cable car up to Table Mountain or explore the cultural centre at the Victoria and Albert Waterfront. Better still, visit during the South African winter and a golfing break can be twinned with a safari for the holiday of lifetime.

Leeu Collection’s golf package is available until April 2020 (excluding December 20 2019 to February 29 2020 inclusive) using the booking code ‘Leeu Golf’.

For further information, call 00 27 21 492 2222, email reservations@leeucollection.com or visit www.leeucollection.com