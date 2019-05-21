Praia D’el Rey unveils results of €4m Hotel & Golf Investment

Golfers and families can look forward to an improved five-star experience when visiting Praia D’El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort from this summer following a €4m upgrade of the facilities at the award-winning Portuguese venue.

To help celebrate its 15th anniversary, the resort on Portugal’s Silver Coast has completed an extensive three-year investment programme in its golf, hotel and lifestyle amenities.

Among the improvements made include the renovations of all 177 hotel rooms and common areas, with a new modern, ‘natural design’ concept – guaranteeing increased comfort and a superior contemporary experience.

In addition, an array of new five-star dining experiences can now be enjoyed following a significant upgrade of Praia D’El Rey’s bar and restaurant facilities – including the resort’s Emprata, Mare and Tempera restaurants, offering a wider and more varied choice of fresh and authentic local produce than ever before.

And the level of investment has been matched on the golfing side, with the resort having carried out a number of improvements, including a major renovation of its golf academy to complement the five-star golf experience that members and guests can enjoy on its two 18-hole courses, Praia D’El Rey and West Cliffs Golf Links.

Francisco Cadete, director of golf at Praia D’El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort, said: “Whether you’re looking for a golfing or family holiday, Praia D’El Rey Golf & Beach Resort is the perfect place to visit, and the new investment will help cement our position as the number one golf resort in Portugal for modern travellers. The diversity of five-star experiences provided and the excellent customer service, combined with a unique location close to the sea, two world-class golf courses and cultural heritage sites, make this a magical place where leisure and relaxation go hand-in-hand in the most special way.”