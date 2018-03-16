Peralada Upgrade Is Latest Lift for Costa Brava

The Costa Brava has shown its intent to maintain its place among the leading golf destinations in Europe with a significant investment programme. One of the key resorts in the region – Hotel Peralada Wine Spa & Golf – epitomises the ongoing improvement with an extensive upgrade of its facilities to enhance the experience for visitors.

The hotel, located in Peralada in the heart of Empordà with its natural valleys and magnificent beaches, is part of the revamped five-star resort.

First opened in 2001, it is now putting the finishing touches to the final phase of an extensive renovation programme, which has taken two years to complete. The ambitious project has seen major improvements to the restaurants, reception, common areas, the Wine Spa (water circuit and treatment area), rooms and suites.

Six new junior suites and suites have also been added to the complex as part of the investment, renamed after the great operas of the celebrated Festival Castell Peralada going into its 32nd edition this summer. This means a stay in perhaps the Otello or Madama Butterfly Suite – just two of the options – will add an extra element of prestige for any visitor. With the renowned interior designer Sandra Tarruella at the helm of the project, there is a balance of warmth and comfort, even though the spirit of design remains true to the tradition and environment of the complex.

Now the hotel is finishing the third phase of reforms, which will consist of a new golf shop, two new junior suites and a new garden bar.

The resort is made up of a majestic medieval castle, flanked by two 14th-century towers and surrounded by gardens designed by François Duvillers, with 70 different kinds of trees in almost 77,000 m2. Inside the castle is Casino Peralada, the only casino in the world housed inside a medieval castle, but it is a global entertainment centre where you can enjoy gambling, music and fine dining.

The Castell Peralada Restaurant, run by Xavier Sagristà and Toni Gerez, recently earned a Michelin star, while the wineries and vineyards of Vins I Caves Perelada are internationally-renowned for the quality of its wines. But the golf is still a big attraction and the par-71 course also has outstanding practice facilities and a nine-hole pitch and putt course.

And it is not the only club in the region which is investing in the future as Club Golf D´Aro Mas Nou was recently awarded a GEO Foundation certificate for its environmental sustainability. The stunning course which offers exceptional views from many of its holes, is now completely irrigated with treated wastewater. The commitment to reduce the negative impact on the environment has also led the club to make strides to encourage the local wildlife population with several rare species of birds returning to the site in recent times and improve the overall experience for visitors to the course.

Golf in the Costa Brava golf.costabrava.org