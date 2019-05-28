Lough Erne launches Fermanagh Festival of Golf

Lough Erne Resort, in association with Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, is to host a new three-day golf festival this autumn.

For just £99, competitors will get three rounds of golf, and the chance to win daily and overall prizes sponsored by Titleist, FootJoy and Lough Erne Resort.

The three-day 54-hole tournament will be played at Castle Hume GC (Sept 20), Enniskillen GC (Sept 21), and the Faldo Course at Lough Erne Resort (Sept 22).

The three courses, all within a 10-minute drive of one another will offer a different challenge for competitors. This is a great opportunity to play captivating golf and sample the beautiful scenery on offer in and around Enniskillen and the wider Fermanagh Lakelands.

Lough Erne Resort’s Sales Manager Barry McCauley says: “This event is for all levels of competitive golfer and is not only a competition, but the perfect chance to experience the Fermanagh Lakelands up close and personal. Both male and female entrants are welcome, with tee boxes adjusted to meet GUI competition regulations for both categories.

McCauley added: “One of the main reasons for hosting this event is we want to continue to grow the Fermanagh Lakelands as a leading golf destination. With three beautifully scenic golf courses, all within a 10-minute drive of each other, what better way to do this, than bring the three clubs together for this special event which is supported by Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism and the local District Council. Fermanagh is also the gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way ,and an ideal place to start the iconic golfing journey around the coast, being just 15 miles from the coast of Donegal and Sligo.”

Tanya Cathcart, Marketing Manager, Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism added: “Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism is delighted to be involved in this new Golf Festival. It will be an excellent showcase for the three golf courses in Fermanagh. We are especially pleased to host this event in 2019 when so much of a focus is on Northern Ireland as a result of The Open. We also hope that those attending will get to see and enjoy some of the other attractions of this fabulous lakeland destination.”

The entry fee includes a main course dinner on the final day of competition at Lough Erne’s Loughside Grill.

To enter, contact Lough Erne Resort’s golf department on (0)28 6634 5766 or email golf@lougherneresort.com.