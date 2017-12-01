Las Colinas Crowned Spain’s Best Golf Course for Third Year Running

For an unprecedented third year in a row, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club has been recognised as Spain’s Best Golf Course at the annual World Golf Awards, held at La Manga Club over last weekend.

The lavish awards ceremony saw Las Colinas beat a number of high profile courses in Spain to retain the title. The awards, voted for by golfers from around the world, look to develop, promote and support the global golf tourism industry by identifying and rewarding golfing excellence.

The category of ‘Spain’s Best Golf Course’ is judged on a range of specifications from immaculate course conditioning and layout, to service and front of house experience of the highest quality.

With the assistance of Troon, Las Colinas has maintained high levels of excellence all year round, ensuring golfers have the best experience possible.

Sean Corte-Real, Director of Golf & Operations at the resort commented; “To once again be crowned Spain’s Best Golf Course is truly incredible and a real honour for everyone involved with Las Colinas. We have had another fantastic year where we have seen amazing demand from golfers across the world, and we look forward to building on this success in 2018.”

Cristóbal Guerrero, General Manager at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club also said; “We know the quality of golf in Spain is getting better and better every year, and so to win this title for the third year running is so pleasing. I would like to thank all the staff at Las Colinas for the hard work they have put in all year, without whom we would not be able to maintain the high standards we constantly strive to achieve.”

Located south of Alicante in 330 hectares of Mediterranean woodland, the resort has become a leader in attracting international golf and leisure visitors, as well as second-home owners to the region since its opening in 2010.

The three consecutive titles of Spain’s Best Golf Course have firmly established Las Colinas Golf & Country Club as one of Europe’s leading golfing destinations. Earlier this year the resort was also named Spain’s Leading Villa Resort at the World Travel Awards for the third year running, as well as Europe’s Leading Villa Resort, adding to its ever-growing international reputation.

Las Colinas Golf & Country Club has the backing of Gmp, one of the leading property-owning real estate groups in Spain, focussed on the development and management of office and business parks in Madrid. GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, has a 32.9% shareholding in the Company