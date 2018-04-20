Interior Design Guru Transforms Clubhouse at PGA Catalunya Resort

The transformation of PGA Catalunya Resort’s clubhouse by celebrated interior design guru Lázaro Rosa-Violán is a bold move away from traditional golf course clubhouses.

Expansive glass walls, well-placed mirrors and the bright foliage of a legion of indoor plants create a light-drenched space that opens out onto the stunning Stadium Course, Spain’s #1 golf course*. Wooden tones blend with sage green upholstery and tan leather to create a warm, natural atmosphere that plays contrast against the clean lines of marble, metallic, and charcoal-grey surfaces.

About the new look interior, designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán commented: “I wanted to create an open space that felt connected to the incredible course outside but had a character of its own, blending the tones of the Catalonian landscape with the modern design aesthetic of the resort.”

Gastronomy sits at the heart of the estate’s luxury lifestyle experience, and the redesigned Club Café will play a key role in expanding the culinary offerings of the European Tour Destination. Across the resort, which also boasts its own vineyard, guests can discover cooking shows, special menus and guest chef appearances, as well as wine events, tastings and pairings.

PGA Catalunya Resort CEO David Plana added: “The refurbishment of our clubhouse is part of our continuing evolution to become one of Europe’s most desirable luxury lifestyle destinations.

As we progress with our three-year, multi-million Euro investment programme, we look to push the boundaries and develop the breadth of facilities, services and experiences we can deliver to customers. From sport, exercise and leisure facilities to adventure activities and nature walks, PGA Catalunya Resort is paving the way in expanding golf resorts into consummate lifestyle destinations that engage the whole family and cater to interests for all ages and characters.”

With two hotels on-site, less than an hour’s drive from the vibrant city of Barcelona and only 20 minutes from the Michelin-starred restaurants of Girona, PGA Catalunya Resort is emerging as a multi-faceted venue delivering the ultimate lifestyle experience and 36 immaculate holes of championship golf.

* Ranking by top100golfcourses.com

PGA Catalunya Resort www.pgacatalunya.com

Lázaro Rosa-Violan http://www.lazarorosaviolan.com/