Golf d’Hardelot enters Top 25 Courses in Continental Europe

Golf d’Hardelot has reinforced its position as one of Europe’s must-visit golf destinations after its iconic Les Pins course was elevated to #24 in Golf World magazine’s newly published ‘Top 100 Courses in Continental Europe’.

The move continues an upward trend for the picturesque pine forest course on Northern France’s Côte d’Opale, which previously jumped an unprecedented 71 places when the influential rankings were last published, two years ago.

The meteoric rise up the rankings (from 98th in 2013) is the result of one of Europe’s most successful course renovation programmes.

Golf architects Frank Pont and Patrice Boissonnas used old photographs and aerial views to restore Les Pins (The Pines) to Tom Simpson’s original 1931 routing and design, recreating the shaping and contours of greens, surrounds, fairways and bunker edges.

“Les Pins’ rising ranking is proof of the value of a thorough and astute renovation,” commented Chris Bertram, editor of Golf World’s Top 100 Golf Courses of Continental Europe. “I would postulate it now has the potential for a future top 20 position, which I believe it would thoroughly warrant.”

Ken Strachan, General Manager of Golf d’Hardelot, said: “Becoming one of Continental Europe’s Top 25 courses, after such a historic leap up the rankings in 2015, underlines the focused investment we have made to further enhance the experience for our visitors and members.

“Frank and Patrice’s work to bring Les Pins course back to its original look and feel has helped reestablish our reputation as one of France’s top courses – and one we are striving to build upon in the coming years.”

The 36-hole Open Golf Club managed venue is just 40 minutes’ drive south of the Eurotunnel Terminal, with easy access via the A16 autoroute. Its sister venue, Le Touquet Golf Resort, is just 20km away.

Golf d’Hardelot www.hardelotgolfclub.com