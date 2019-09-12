Faldo Launches ‘Live Like A Legend’ Competition

Six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo has launched a competition that has the prize of a week’s holiday at Laguna Lăng Cô, a five-star Banyan Tree resort in Vietnam which features a Faldo Design Signature golf course.

Staying in one of Sir Nick’s favourite Banyan Tree Residence Villas, the lucky winners will join Sir Nick during the week of the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final in March 2020, when they will get to play golf, make use of the extensive spa, watch the Faldo Series tournament and enjoy coaching clinics given by Sir Nick.

The course at Laguna Lăng Cô is the current host venue for the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final for the next few years. Sir Nick Faldo’s global junior series expanded into Asia in 2006, recognising the huge potential on the Asian junior golf circuit. Helping to reach more juniors around the world, by introducing them to the game through grassroots initiatives, is at the heart of the Faldo Series’ expansion to other corners of the globe. Like Europe and other regions, boys and girls aged 12 to 21 compete for WAGR points.

Faldo said: “Laguna Golf Lăng Cô is a very special place. I realised that from the moment I arrived there and it’s a location I call paradise, one which I love coming back to year after year. It’s undoubtedly one of the very best that Asia has to offer and a design of which I am particularly proud, not only because of its original design but also the manner in which the golf course has been continuously upgraded and improved since it was first opened for play. For the winner, the chance to relax and unwind with me and the Faldo Series team at the Asia Grand Final, it really will be a week to remember for them.”

Adam Calver, Director of Golf at Laguna Lăng Cô, said: “We are hugely proud of the relationship our resort has with Sir Nick, he’s one of the legends of the game and has played a significant role in the success of Laguna Golf Lăng Cô. With world-class facilities and hospitality here at the resort, our winner will not be disappointed, and we look forward to showing them what makes Banyan Tree Villas and Laguna Golf Lăng Cô one of the finest golf experiences in world golf.”

To win a chance to ‘Live Like A Legend’ with Sir Nick Faldo, entrants need to visit www.lagunalangco.com/en/golf/live-like-a-legend and explain what traits and characteristics they believe makes a legend. The lucky winner, who will share the experience with a partner of their choice, will be announced by Sir Nick Faldo on his Twitter page later in the year. The competition is open to over 18’s only. To view the terms and conditions, visit www.lagunalangco.com/en/golf/live-like-a-legend/terms-and-conditions/