Countdown is on to 4th Scottish Golf Tourism Week

There are just under four months to go until the return of the Scottish Golf Tourism Week to Fairmont St Andrews in Fife and the organisers have already secured over 90 golf businesses who will be joining this unique four-day event.

From October 28 to November 1st, the five-star Fairmont resort in St Andrews will provide the venue for a packed programme of over 4000 face-to-face meetings.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Scottish businesses to present themselves to an international audience in the most coordinated and professional way possible. Last year’s event is expected to directly contribute £19.1million worth of additional business to Scotland by 2021 and an even more successful event is expected this year.

Check out the attached testimonials from golf tour operators and golf businesses who have benefitted from attending the Scottish Golf Tourism Week. There’s no doubt that in just four years, this flagship event has established itself as a key part of Scotland ‘s £286million golf tourism industry.

To grab one of the few remaining places at the 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Week, you'll need to be quick as it's almost sold out. Just log-on to www.scottishgolftourismweek.co.uk