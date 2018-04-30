Costa Daurada Visitors Set To Rise As Further Reus Flights Open for UK Travellers

As the summer season approaches, international connections to Reus Airport have been increased to keep up with a growth in demand from golfers eager to experience golf on the Costa Daurada.

Three new connections have been announced, with Aberdeen, Luton and Manchester joining: Newcastle, Belfast International, Leeds-Bradford, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Liverpool, Bristol, Cardiff and Doncaster-Sheffield, Glasgow International, Glasgow Prestwick, Birmingham, London Gatwick and London Stansted in servicing Reus from the UK.

Reus airport is located just 15 minutes from the main towns on the Costa Daurada, enabling visitors to enjoy both reduced journey times and travel costs once on the ground when compared with Barcelona-El Prat airport which is situated roughly an hour away. With the opportunity to fly in from 17 airports from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the region has never been more accessible from the UK.

The announcement of these new connections comes at an exciting time for the region, with the golf courses on the Costa Daurada experiencing a rapid growth in popularity. Lumine Golf and Beach Community has developed into one of Europe’s premier golfing destinations and successfully hosted the final stage of European Tour Qualifying School at the end of 2017, after which the European Tour extended the partnership until 2019. Rounds played at the region’s other prestigious courses have also continued to rise, with Club de Golf Bonmont, Club de Golf Reus Aigüesverds, Club de Golf Costa Daurada or Panoramica Golf & Country Club, all now frequently visited from golfing holidaymakers from across the continent.

Of the announcement Marta Farrero, Costa Daurada Tourism Board Director said; “We are thrilled to hear the introduction of additional connections to Reus Airport. We have over 60% of customers travelling from the UK so these new flights will give a great opportunity for more visitors to come to the Costa Daurada and enjoy the products and services of the region”.

“We hope to see even more visitors travel to Costa Daurada this summer. Whether it be to relax on the beaches, discover the culture and gastronomy, or take to the golf courses, there is something here for everyone. We will have a great number of events this year for tourists to enjoy including for instance the XVIII Mediterranean Games.

Costa Daurada www.costadaurada.info