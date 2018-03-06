Celtic Manor Scoops Best UK Hotel Award Again  

The Celtic Manor Resort has been named the UK’s Best Hotel at the prestigious Meetings & Incentive Travel Awards in London.

The five-star venue in South Wales regained the Gold Award and has now been voted the UK’s Best Hotel seven times in the last eight years. The resort held off strong competition from five other shortlisted venues including Chewton Glen, Gleneagles and The Belfry to retain the coveted accolade.

Confirming Celtic Manor’s position as the leading destination for events in the UK, the accolade recognises another outstanding year for Celtic Manor when it once again returned record revenues, completed the bedroom refurbishment of its Resort Hotel and began building the new International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) for 5,000 delegates in a joint venture partnership with Welsh Government.

Voted for by readers of Meetings & Incentive Travel magazine, the award was presented at a glittering gala at London’s Battersea Evolution on Friday night (2nd March). As well as winning the hotel award, Celtic Manor was also a finalist in the Best UK Conference Venue category.

Celtic Manor Resort Chief Executive Ian Edwards said: “This has been another amazing year of growth for Celtic Manor and we are delighted to be named Best UK Hotel once again.

“What is most pleasing about this award is that it is voted for by the industry professionals who are our conference and events clients. It is very reassuring to know that we are so highly regarded for exceeding their expectations. This award is dedicated to our entire Resort team who work so hard to make achievements like this possible.”

The existing large and versatile Convention Centre at Celtic Manor is complemented by four hotels, 10 executive Hunter Lodges, three championship golf courses, seven restaurants, luxury spas and team-building adventure activities, making the Resort a unique destination venue.

The Convention Centre houses the Caernarfon Suite which can seat 1,200 delegates for a keynote lecture or 900 dining guests for a gala dinner. An additional 31 syndicate and meeting rooms with break-out areas can cater for every event from a small meeting around a table to large presentations for hundreds of people.

The new ICC Wales being built on the Celtic Manor site will accommodate 5,000 delegates and includes a 4,000sqm pillar-free main hall, a 1,500-seated auditorium, 12 flexible meeting rooms, a double-height glass atrium and a 2,500sqm outdoor plaza.

Celtic Manor Resort www.celtic-manor.com