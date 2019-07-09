Cascais launches Golf Passport

Golfers visiting Portugal’s capital city can now take advantage of a new golf passport which offers packages comprising between three and five rounds on the top courses in and around Lisbon.

The Cascais Golf Passport enables players to experience three, four, or five rounds of golf across six world-class courses and free access to the local museum quarter.

Cascais is just a 30-minute drive from Lisbon International Airport and part of the Lisbon Golf Coast, an area with more than 20 golf courses, considered one of the best golf destinations in the world due to its diversity and quality in golfing greens.

Available to buy for travels between November 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020, the Golf Passport gives golfers access to a choice of three to five rounds from a selection of six world-class golf courses in Cascais: Belas Clube de Campo, Golf do Estoril, Lisbon Sports Club, Penha Longa Golf Resort, Pestana Beloura Golf Resort, and Quinta da Marinha Golf.

Each course offers players a new challenge through verdant hills and ocean views in one of Europe’s most beautiful locations – from the 18-hole masterpiece by architect Rocky Roquemore at Belas, to the 27-hole award-winning course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr at Penha Longa.

In addition to golf, players are also offered complimentary entrance to the Cascais Museum Quarter, allowing travellers the chance to immerse themselves into the history, heritage and art of Cascais. From the Paula Rego ‘House of Stories’ to the iconic Santa Marta lighthouse museum and a lively culinary scene, there’s something to discover around every corner in Cascais.

Accomodation, which is not included in the passport, is available at Quinta da Marinha Golf from £103 per room per night, or at the Hotel Palacio from £173.

The Golf Passport, which is available to purchase at the Cascais Visitor Centre, costs from £150pp in low season and £188 in high season. For more details, visit www.visitcascais.com/en/resource/golf-passport-1