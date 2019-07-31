Award Winning Resort Launches Matt Hampson Foundation Charity Partnership

The world-renowned Belfry Hotel & Resort is delighted to announced that The Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports young people seriously injured through sport, is its national charity for 2019/20.

Matt, paralysed from the neck down in an accident while training with the England U21 rugby team in 2005, helped establish the Foundation in 2010 and it continues to go from strength to strength with the ethos ‘Get Busy Living’.

Staff from The Belfry will be supporting the charity by utilising their skills, expertise and people at the foundations Get Busy Living Centre, in Leicestershire that opened in October last year.

The Belfry hosted the first-ever Matt Hampson Foundation Golf Day on the world famous Brabazon in October last year, which raised £20,000 for the charity, and are thrilled to host a return visit in September.

Resort Director James Stewart said: “You can’t help but be inspired by what Matt has achieved since his accident and everything the Foundation stands for.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have The Matt Hampson Foundation as The Belfry’s national charity. As well as hosting some memorable and successful golf days, our staff can make a difference at the Get Busy Living Centre. It’s going to be a really exciting and productive partnership.”

As it approaches the end of its first decade, the new partnership is a significant one for the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Chief Executive Officer Tommy Cawston said: “We can’t thank everyone at The Belfry enough for their support, which will make a huge impact on so many areas of our charity.

“As well as helping us with fundraising, they will also help the Get Busy Living Centre continue to thrive. We’re so grateful to them and excited about what we will achieve together and ultimately this will result in us helping more and more young people seriously injured through sport.”

Four-time Ryder Cup host course The Belfry also supports Tamworth-based Simon’s Heroes, which helps local children in need. The Belfry has raised thousands to date through previous charity partnerships supporting both local and national charities.

