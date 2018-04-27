Arabella Golf Mallorca Chooses GMS as International Communications Agency

Arabella Golf Mallorca, the largest golf resort in the Mediterranean, has appointed GMS as its international golf communications agency, effective immediately.

The resort boasts four luxury golf courses in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, just five minutes away from Palma city centre, in the exclusive Son Vida residential area.

Following a competitive pitch process, GMS will commence work highlighting the wealth of facilities that Arabella Golf Mallorca offers across its four golf facilities; Golf Son Muntaner, Golf Son Vida, Golf Son Quint and Golf Son Quint Pitch & Putt.

Specifically, GMS will be tasked with promoting the recently-renovated course and club house facilities at Golf Son Muntaner which has seen a radical revamp of its agronomy over the past year.

The improvements made to the overall quality of the course have seen it relaunched as a new and exciting opportunity for visitors to enjoy one of the highest quality golf courses in Europe.

“We are hugely excited to be working with a resort of the stature of Arabella Golf Mallorca,” commented Sam Elder, Director at GMS. “Through our expansive network of media contacts, we look forward to reflecting the substantial improvements which have been made to the condition of the course at Golf Son Muntaner.”

Every blade of grass on the Kurt Rossknecht-designed course has been replaced with high-quality Celebration Bermudagrass, with Bentgrass v8 used on the greens – making it the first golf course in Europe to do so.

Bernat Llobera, Area Director Arabella Golf, said: “Golf Son Muntaner is excited about how the new course at Golf Son Muntaner will stand up against any course in Europe and aims to deliver this message to the European market. We believe that with their expertise, GMS are the ideal agency to help us accomplish this.”

Arabella Golf Mallorca joins the current GMS client roster which includes BGL Golf, Carnoustie Golf Links, Centurion Club, Close House, ECCO GOLF, Essendon Country Club, Foremost Golf, Golfbreaks.com, Golf Genius Software, Golf Pride, La Reserva Club, London Golf Club, Nippon Shaft, Shot Scope Technologies, PING, PING Apparel, Prince’s Golf Club, and Sotogrande SA.

For further information on Arabella Golf Mallorca, visit www.arabellagolfmallorca.com, ring (+34) 971 783000 or email golf.mallorca@arabellagolf.com

GMS (Golf Marketing Services Ltd.) www.gmsgolf.co.uk