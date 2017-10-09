New Owner for QHotels

Ten Golf Resorts, including 17 golf courses, have been purchased from QHotels by UK real estate investment company Aprirose as part of a deal reported to be worth £525 million. Aprirose is reported to have acted in a 50:50 partnership with China’s Cindat Capital Management.

QHotels was founded in 2003 by managing director, Michael Purtill; finance director, Ian Goulding and investment company, Alchemy Partners. Starting with two hotels in 2003 the company has now grown to 26 hotels.

QHotels’ golf collection offers a choice of resorts and an impressive 17 golf and academy courses in unique resort locations. The venues are: Aldwark Manor Golf & Spa Hotel – York; Belton Woods – Grantham, Lincolnshire; Dunston Hall – Norwich; Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort – Yorkshire and Humberside; Hellidon Lakes Golf and Spa Hotel – Hellidon, Northamptonshire; Mottram Hall – Macclesfield, Cheshire; Oulton Hall – Leeds; Slaley Hall – Hexham, Northumberland; Telford Hotel & Golf Resort – Telford, Shropshire; and The Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort – near Glasgow .

Dunston Hall; Oulton Hall; Mottram Hall; Slaley Hall; and Belton Woods were purchased from De Vere Hotels in November 2014

Aprirose have appointed Redefine BDL Hotels(RBH) to manage the 26 hotels. As a result RBH will now manage more than 75 hotels across the UK providing 11,000 rooms.

A spokesperson for Redefine|BDL Hotels said: “We are delighted to assume the management of 26 hotels, formerly part of the QHotels portfolio, on behalf of new owners Aprirose.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the team at QHotels throughout the sale process. Our priority now is ensuring all of our guests, including golf members, enjoy the best possible experience at our hotels – so it is business as usual in terms of hotel and course operations. We’re firmly focused on delivering the high standards of service our guests expect and deserve, and our golf members will continue to have access to 10 sensational resorts.”

