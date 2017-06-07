Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort Sold

CBRE Hotels has confirmed the successful sale of the impressive Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, Tullow, Co. Carlow. The property was recently offered for sale with a guide price of €14.25m

The sale presented an outstanding opportunity to acquire a luxurious resort hotel, renowned Christy O’Connor championship golf course, extensive conference, spa and leisure facilities and lodges in superb parkland setting extending to approximately 69 ha (170 acres).

Mount Wolseley Resort is located in the tranquillity of beautiful countryside while also offering optimum convenience to Dublin city and international airports at Dublin, Shannon and Cork. The hotel is strategically located off the M9 Motorway linking it to the cities of Waterford, Kilkenny and Dublin. Dublin is an hour’s drive and the hotel and golf course is easily reached for northern and southern visitors via the M50.

Investment Highlights

Full Range of Hotel Facilities

Located on approximately 69 ha (170 acres) this destination 4-star resort has been superbly designed throughout. The hotel comprises 143 luxurious bedrooms, modern conference & banqueting facilities, variety of dining options, extensive Sabia Med spa, one of only four in Ireland, with 14 treatment rooms and Health Club with dedicated gym, fitness studio and 20m leisure pool. The hotel is a popular choice for leisure, wedding, functions and conference business. Also included are 16 four bedroom lodges, which are a popular option for families and offer overflow facilities for larger events and conferences.

Superb Location with Great Accessibility

Mount Wolseley is located in the South East tourist region of Ireland and situated close to the M9 (junction 4), just one hour’s drive from Dublin city and airport.

Championship Golf Course

The Resort is home to the highly-regarded Christy O’Connor Junior championship golf course playing 7,200 yards as well as an impressive golf clubhouse offering formal and casual dining options. The course has hosted the prestigious Volopa European Challenge Tour Event in 2015 & 2016.

Impressive Operating Performance

The hotel trades exceptionally well and is highly profitable with the potential for further growth. The property benefits from multiple revenue generators including golf, weddings, conferences, functions, spa, leisure breaks and special events.

Lodges

Located on the Resort are 16 spacious and superbly presented 4 bedroom lodges. Each self- contained lodge extends to approximately 1,650 sq.ft. (153 sq. m.)

John Hughes CBRE Hotels commented: “The sale of Mount Wolseley Hotel & Golf Resort generated significant national and international interest from those wishing to acquire an established, high quality 4 star hotel in the South East tourist region of Ireland offering enormous potential. The hotel offers a number of unique selling points and facilities that allow for future business growth”

Mount Wolseley Resort was sold on the instructions of Tetrarch Capital and purchased by Davy Real Estate on behalf of the Strategic Capital Investment Fund plc. The fund is owned by Mr Thomas Roggle a high net worth Austrian investor who recently acquired the Farnham Estate in Cavan.

