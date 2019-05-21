Argentario Launches Luxury Villa Collection

The Argentario Golf Resort & Spa has launched a collection of luxury villas on the property that are available to rent for holidays at the Maremma region-based venue in south west Tuscany.

While the new properties offer guests privacy and independence, all villa guests have open access to the nearby design hotel, a giant dragonfly-shaped property just 200 metres away, and all of its state-of-the-art facilities as well as all the activities on offer at the resort for the length of their stay.

The spacious open-plan villas feature stylish surroundings and elegant furnishings, with unique design items curated by Milan-based interior designer Andrea Fogli, while expansive private decked terraces, perfect for al fresco dining, boast sweeping views over the resort’s picturesque natural surroundings.

Two Hills Lodge villas feature the ‘Lagoon Bay’ design concept and comprise of five bedrooms, four bathrooms, double-height living rooms, home theatres with 3D televisions, while their huge outdoor spaces enjoy panoramic views over the Argentario Polo Club, golf course and Orbetello Lagoon. Both the Maremma Cottages, one named ‘Olive Trees’ and the other ‘Horse Track’ to reflect their different interior designs, comprise an open-plan living space, three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a wooden terrace with outdoor hot tub.

The fifth property, known as Locker Cottage, is set amongst ancient olive trees. This three-bedroomed independent villa reflects the style of an old Tuscan country house but, with eclectic touches, such as a 200 m² terrace and an extra large Turkish bath.

The Argentario villas are also available to buy, and can be used whenever owners like, while the rest of the time the property can be put in a rental pool to generate income. The in-house Argentario Golf Villas team offer expertise and personalised management for those properties under ownership, creating the conditions for maximum return on investment. Prices start from €1.75 million.

There are currently five villas available to rent or buy, with the resort planning to limit the number of properties to a maximum of 20 to 22 over the next few years. Potential buyers can customise their own villa, from layout to internal furnishings, at the planning stage.