Volvik USA Names Wes Whittingham Vice President of Sales

Volvik USA, a rapidly-growing, premium high-performance golf ball company, has named Wes Whittingham as vice president of sales.

“We welcome Wes Whittingham to Volvik,” said Don Shin, president of Volvik USA. “We are confident that his expertise and veteran sales leadership will enhance our ongoing growth nationwide.”

Whittingham, who has 26 years of successful management experience in the golf industry, spent 12 years with Bridgestone Golf in a variety of management roles. His experience in the golf ball category is proving beneficial as he assumes his executive position with Volvik.

“Volvik is a brand that has caught the attention and imagination of golfers coast to coast, and indeed worldwide,” Whittingham said. “I look forward to contributing to the strategic planning and implementation that will continue to propel the company’s expansion.”

With an ever-increasing number of both tour and amateur players finding success with Volvik, the company continues to extend its recognition and presence throughout the golf industry.

With over 38 years of golf ball production, Volvik has led the way with unparalleled innovation, rapidly becoming one of the most significant and trusted golf ball manufacturers in the world. Volvik is dedicated to the production of specialized 3- and 4-piece multi-layer high performance golf balls for players of every skill set, featuring 58 worldwide patents. Volvik’s patented SF matte coating has led to the development of Vivid, the world’s first matte finish golf ball.

Volvik’s product line portfolio has been in use on the world’s professional tours since 2012. Players using Volvik golf balls have earned millions of dollars in prize money on the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, Champions Tour, Web.com Tour, Ladies European Tour, LAGT and Symetra Tour, with multiple victories. The Volvik Vivid XT is the official golf ball of the World Long Drive Association tour, and Volvik is the title sponsor of the Volvik World Long Drive Championship. The Vivid XT provides high visibility from Volvik’s patented SF matte coating, and explosive distance and power from its patented dual core technology.

