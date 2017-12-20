Revealed! The finalists for the England Golf Awards 2018

The shortlist of outstanding finalists for the England Golf Awards 2018 is revealed today.

They’ve been selected by the judging panel from a record-breaking entry which shines the spotlight on fantastic achievements in golf in England by volunteers, coaches, clubs and counties.

England Golf Chief Executive Nick Pink said: “We were thrilled by the number and quality of nominations we received and delighted that so many people are helping us to tell golf’s great stories to the wider community.

“Our finalists are all outstanding and we are looking forward to highlighting their successes at our gala dinner and to applauding our winners.”

The winners will be announced on 22 February 2018 at the Awards dinner at the Royal Lancaster London. Tickets for the glittering, black tie event are just £85 each and include drinks on arrival and a three-course dinner with half a bottle of wine per person. Visit www.englandgolfawards.org to book.

The finalists are:

Club of the Year sponsored by HowDidiDo

Burghill Valley Golf Club, Herefordshire

Garforth Golf Club, Yorkshire

Leeds Golf Centre, Yorkshire

Styal Golf Club, Cheshire

Coach of the Year sponsored by The PGA

Phil Akers, The Belfry, Warwickshire

Aaron Lansberry, Hatchford Brook Golf Centre, Warwickshire

Anders Mankert, Cosby Golf Club, Leicestershire

Matthew Turnock, Mottram Hall Golf Club, Cheshire

County of the Year sponsored by SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC.

Cheshire

Middlesex

Most Welcoming Golf Club sponsored by American Golf

Burghill Valley Golf Club, Herefordshire

Garforth Golf Club, Yorkshire

Golf at Goodwood, Sussex

Norwood Park Golf Centre, Nottinghamshire

Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Players 1st

Jean Hooper of Bramley Golf Club, Surrey

Sue Robertson of the Disabled Golf Association

Richard Ward of Wrag Barn Golf Club, Wiltshire

Jenny Winch of Test Valley Golf Club, Hampshire

Young Ambassador of the Year in association with the Golf Foundation

Megan Field of Hatchford Brook Golf Centre, Warwickshire

Jess Pinnell of Hatchford Brook Golf Centre, Warwickshire

Liam Ridghill of Drax Golf Club, Yorkshire

Georgina Wrixon of Ashley Wood Golf Club, Dorset

Championship Venue of the Year

Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club, Suffolk; hosts of the English women’s county finals.

Goswick Golf Club, Northumberland; hosts of the English senior men’s county finals.

Manchester Golf Club, Lancashire; hosts of the Reid Trophy, the English U14 boys’ open championship.

Performance of the Year

England women’s team; winners of the European team championship for the second year in a row.

Tommy Fleetwood, winner of the 2017 Race to Dubai, helped by two European Tour victories.

Lily May Humphreys of Stoke by Nayland Golf Club, Essex; the British girls’, English women’s and European Young Masters champion.

Alfie Plant of Sundridge Park Golf Club, Kent; European amateur champion, silver medallist at The Open and a Walker Cup player.

The Lifetime Service Award sponsored by Bridgestone: the outright winner of this ninth category will also be recognised at the A wards dinner.

Watch out for our series of New Year articles featuring the finalists.

