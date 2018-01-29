PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan Named WGF Chairman for 2018

World Golf Foundation (WGF) – the organization uniting the golf industry to support initiatives to grow the game – announces Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner, has been named WGF Chairman for 2018

by the Board of Directors. He succeeds LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

Monahan was appointed the fourth commissioner of the PGA TOUR on November 7, 2016, officially taking office and succeeding former Commissioner Tim Finchem on January 1, 2017.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the members of the World Golf Foundation in our efforts to find new ways to bring this great game to a broader, younger, more diverse audience,” said Monahan. “We are excited about the state of our sport and confident that with continued collaboration, we can ensure its future growth and success.”

Monahan, who joined the PGA TOUR in June 2008 as Executive Director of THE PLAYERS Championship, had served as Deputy Commissioner since April 1, 2014; he assumed the additional title of Chief Operating Officer in early 2016, working directly with Commissioner Finchem on the entire scope of the TOUR’s business operations and strategy.

Monahan came to the PGA TOUR from Fenway Sports Group (FSG). He served as FSG’s Executive Vice President, leading the sales and business development team for the property ownership and representation divisions. Additionally, he directed FSG’s sponsorship sales operations for Boston College Athletics, the Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball Advanced Media and NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing, among others.

“Commissioner Monahan’s leadership will be critical as we address several issues of importance to the game,” says Steve Mona, CEO of WGF. “Raising awareness and promoting the game’s health, economic, environmental and charitable benefits are all key priorities and he will be instrumental in leading our efforts in these areas.”

Along with Monahan, other WGF Board members include: Pete Bevacqua, CEO of the PGA of America; Mike Davis, CEO/Executive Director of the USGA; Will Jones, Executive Director of The Masters Tournament Foundation; Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the PGA European Tour; Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, and Mike Whan, Commissioner of the LPGA.

Top image: World Golf Foundation supports various growth of the game initiatives, including PGA Junior League (pictured)

WGF www.worldgolffoundation.org