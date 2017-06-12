GCSAA Communications Director Craig Smith announces retirement

Craig Smith, the director, communications and media relations for the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) who spent nearly 30 years working in the golf industry, has announced his retirement, effective later this month.

Smith joined GCSAA in May 2014, and during his time, has helped to strengthen and refine the association’s external communication efforts. That’s included the redesign and relaunch of the association’s member-focused weekly e-newsletter, GCSAA This Week, as well as a host of communications and programs focused on those outside the golf course management industry, including the successful “Thank a Superintendent” campaign that entered its third season in 2017.

“I feel blessed to have been able to represent GCSAA and help tell the story of hard-working golf course superintendents and their profession over the past three years,” Smith said. “The golf industry has been my career and GCSAA has been a wonderful part of it.”

Prior to joining GCSAA, Smith spent 20 years as the director of media relations for the United States Golf Association (USGA), overseeing the media operations and communications for the USGA’s 13 national championships. Those tasks included managing all media operations for the U.S Open, the U.S. Women’s Open and the U.S. Senior Open.

“Craig has brought a high level of professionalism to his work at GCSAA and has helped us expand our brand and the recognition of the important work of our members,” says Rhett Evans, GCSAA CEO. “The recognition of those members and the work they do has never been higher, and Craig has played a key role in achieving those results. We will definitely miss his presence here in Lawrence, but wish him nothing but the best as he enters retirement.”

Smith will maintain a connection to GCSAA and its communication efforts in retirement, though, as he will help manage on an interim basis the association’s relationship with PGA Tour Radio on Sirius/XM satellite radio and the popular afternoon talk show, “Katrek and Maginnes On Tap,” which features interviews with superintendents, equipment managers and others in the golf course management industry each Wednesday at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Smith plans to relocate to Myrtle Beach, S.C., upon his retirement. In his absence, media inquiries to GCSAA can be directed to either Angela Hartmann, senior manager, corporate communications (785-832-3647), ahartmann@gcsaa.org or Scott Hollister, director, publications (785-832-4456), shollister@gcsaa.org

GCSAA www.gcsaa.org

Tags: Craig Smith, GCSAA, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, Rhett Evans, United States Golf Association, usga