Fitness fanatics complete 200 mile Ryder Cup Run

Two fitness fanatics from the world of golf, Dr Andrew Murray and Paul Dunstan, have teamed up to run over 200 miles from Wentworth Club, England – the home of Ryder Cup Europe – to the host venue of The 2018 Ryder Cup- Le Golf National in France.

The pair ran in excess of a marathon on each of seven days, accumulating around 380,000 steps each while taking on various golfing challenges each day in their rest breaks, including placing second in the pairs competition in the British Speedgolf Open, and playing at Le Golf National’s famous course upon reaching their final destination.

The run coincides with the Year to Go celebrations, as Europe and USA prepare to lock horns in the 42nd Ryder Cup, one of the world’s greatest sporting contests, and is on target to raise £5000 for “Golf In Society”, enabling people with dementia to continue to play the game.

Dr Murray, a brand ambassador for Merrell UK is no stranger to long distance challenges having famously once ran 4300km from far north Scotland to the Sahara desert. However, the 37 year old admitted struggling for the first few days running, a result of viral meningitis he caught 3 weeks prior.

“I spent the first day spewing and just holding on. This wasn’t ideal given we were having to eat 5000-6000 calories each per day just to keep going. But I feel as right as rain now, nothing beats a decent dose of exercise.

“I work with the University of Edinburgh and the World Golf Foundation’s Golf and Health project. We want to highlight that exercise in the great outdoors is the best thing you can do for your health. Going from being a couch potato to walking, running, or playing golf regularly can add seven years to life, it can improve health and on average make you happier. We’re urging everyone to get outside and get walking, running, golfing, or any other activity you enjoy.”

Paul Dunstan, Ryder Cup Operations Director with the European Tour added, “Andrew and I have had some incredible moments running and playing golf this week, the highlight seeing Andrew waist deep in a pond during our game of Wild Golf carried me through plenty of difficult miles, he definitely won the running, I’d like to think I won the golf!

“I’m proud to have helped raise awareness of a superb organisation, Golf In Society. Hopefully the support received over the last week continues and the aching legs will be all the more worthwhile.”

Anthony Blackburn, the founder of Golf In Society comments “We have been working incredibly hard since we started two years ago and this effort by Paul and Andrew gives real impetus to our hopes and plans. Working with health and wellbeing stakeholders and the golf industry, we want as many golf clubs as possible to appreciate the social benefits and the financial potential of getting involved for their local communities and for those living with dementia and Parkinsons.”

Paul and Andrew’s efforts can be supported at this link https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/GolfAndMentalHealth