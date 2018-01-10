Della Vecchia to Head International Sales at Golf El Prat

Real Club de Golf El Prat, one of the most prestigious golf venues in Spain, is set to enhance its reputation both at home and worldwide following the appointment of Marcello Della Vecchia as new international director of sales and marketing at the Barcelona club.

Della Vecchia brings a wealth of experience with him to his new position having worked in a number of different golf roles at European resorts since 2002 including, most recently, spending the last six-and-a-half years at Verdura Resort – a European Tour destination – in Sicily.

Among his many achievements at Verdura, the 34-year-old Italian helped the resort register record golf sales figures five years in a row, as well as playing a pivotal role in the successful hosting of two European Tour events, the 2012 Sicilian Open and 2017 Rocco Forte Open.

“Real Club de Golf El Prat is one of the most traditional clubs in Spain. It has an amazing heritage and I’m really excited to have the chance to play a leading part in its future,” said Della Vecchia, who took up his new post at the start of last month.

“With a world-class golf course and excellent off-the-course facilities, an outstanding location and a reputation for delivering five-star customer service, the club has so much to recommend to golfers, both on the domestic front and internationally, and I’m looking forward to growing its profile across new and existing luxury markets in the months and years to come.”

With origins dating back to 1912, Real Club de Golf El Prat is one of the oldest golf clubs in Spain and one of only a handful to have been granted royal status by the Spanish royal household.

A 10-time host of the Spanish Open as well as an array of other top international tournaments, the club has hosted some of the biggest names in golf – Spanish legends Severiano Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal, eight-time Major winner Tom Watson and European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjørn are among its roll call of previous winners – while Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Pablo Larrazábal are both members.

Designed by Greg Norman, his first golf course design in continental Europe, El Prat features 45 holes and offers a combination of four different courses – the Open, Blue, Pink and Yellow – in conditions that are ideal for golf all-year round.

Complementing the golf courses are outstanding practice facilities including a 300-metre driving range and a variety of specialist short-game areas.

Just a 25-minute drive from Barcelona airport in the Sant Llorenç del Munt Natural Park, the club is also well situated for players to combine a relaxing golfing break with the opportunity to discover the many historic, cultural and gastronomic delights of the region.

