CMAE President becomes the first Certified Chief Executive in Europe

CMAE President and CEO of Roehampton Club, Marc Newey, has become the first club manager outside North America to be awarded Certified Chief Executive (CCE) status by the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA).

The Certified Chief Executive (CCE) designation was developed as an augment to the Certified Club Manager (CCM) designation, which is seen as the “hallmark of professionalism” in the club industry worldwide.

After achieving his CCM in 2012, Marc has successfully passed the BMI Tactical Leadership course at Cornell University and Strategic Leadership Course at the Harvard Club in Boston as well as completing all the CPD credits necessary. The CCE award is the pinnacle in the worldwide Club management industry.

Currently there are 329 Certified Chief Executives in the USA and over 10 in Canada, with Marc being the first European club manager to achieve the designation.

“It has taken 5 years to achieve but has been a fun experience in doing so. I have learnt so much and try each day to use that knowledge to the benefit of Roehampton Club. It shows that after achieving CCM you can keep on learning and improving. CMAA and CMAE have been so supportive as I wanted to lead the way for other European Managers to try and achieve the qualification. The CMAE MDP education pathway is brilliant for developing your club managerial career,” said a very proud Newey.

Jason Koenigsfeld, Sr. Vice President, Professional Development at CMAA commented: “Congratulations to Marc Newey on achieving his Honor Society and CCE designation. A true testament to Marc’s commitment to continuing education as he is the first European to meet these global milestones. Of particular note, is his dedication to leading CMAE by example and displaying that goals can be obtained when you work hard and believe in continuous learning. CMAA wishes Marc and CMAE much more success as he rounds out his very successful Presidency of CMAE. Thank you for your commitment and congratulations on your achievement.”

Marc will receive his award at the European Club Managers Conference at Valderrama, Spain 26-28 November 2017 when he hands over the Presidency to Vice President David Roy CCM.

CMAE www.cmaeurope.eu

