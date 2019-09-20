3 Hammers’ Owner To Join Board Of UK Golf Federation

Ian Bonser, this year’s winner of the England Golf Lifetime Service Award and owner of the national award winning 3 Hammers Golf Complex, has received further recognition of his ongoing commitment to making golf more accessible by being invited to join the board of the UK Golf Federation.

The UK Golf Federation grew from the UKGCOA, when the organisation changed its focus to be more consumer-centric. This new approach reflects that of Ian who has spent his 30+ career creating a venue where young people and adults can pursue their dreams and aspirations in a fun, accessible and affordable environment. With over 200,000 people visiting the centre each year this approach has clearly paid off.

“Our main aim is to improve access to golf for everyone. We do this by connecting golfers to user-friendly venues and by offering help and support to venues looking to improve accessibility. I am thrilled that Ian will be joining our board. I have no doubt that his knowledge will be very valuable to our Members and help guide the future of our organisation,” comments CEO of the UK Golf Federation, Doug Poole.

Ian is widely recognised as a pioneer in the industry and is delighted to be invited to share his experience with the Members of the UK Golf Federation as he explains, “I have always been happy to offer help and advice to people in the industry because if the sport is healthy and thriving then we all benefit. Golf is in a better place than it has been in recent years and I feel very positive about the future here at 3 Hammers and for the wider golf business.”

3 Hammers www.3hammers.co.uk

UK Golf Federation https://www.ukgolffederation.com/