TPT Golf Shafts Earn Worldwide Distribution

Less than one year after its introductory launch, TPT Golf has earned the respect of discerning golfers worldwide for the performance and precision of its revolutionary line of golf shafts.

TPT Golf’s big moment actually came twice this fall. Its 15LKP-LT-LW shaft was used to win back-to-back events on the European Tour: the WGC-HSBC Champions in China and the Turkish Airlines Open. The 15LKP-LT-LW shaft will be officially launched at the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando.

“We’re incredibly proud to have seen our shaft used to win twice at the highest level,” says Sebastian Sebayang, Director of TPT Golf. “What’s just as important to us, however, are the reports we’re getting from our Authorized Fitters. Golfers of all abilities are validating our technology. They’re hitting it longer. They’re hitting it straighter. They’re feeling the difference.”

To date, TPT Golf has partnered with more than 50 renowned club fitters located across the world that share TPT Golf’s goal of helping every golfer find the perfect shafts for their game.

TPT Golf’s shaft lineup currently includes 10 distinct models, each of which is created with its revolutionary “Thin Ply Winding” method. This automated, patent-pending process gives TPT Golf total control over every design parameter. The ability to independently control parameters such as kick point, torque and weight allows TPT Golf shafts to meet the precise needs of each and every golfer. It also results in a completely seamless shaft that is produced to an exact gram weight and CPM.

“We know how seriously golfers take their game, and that’s why we make shafts the way we do,” Sebayang says. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a tour pro or a weekend golfer. Your shaft should not get in the way of a perfect shot. Golfers across the world are demanding a new level of performance and precision. TPT Golf was created to meet that need.”

TPT Golf is the golf division of North Thin Ply Technology (NTPT), a Swiss-based technology and composites company with a track record of delivering innovative solutions for high-performance industries.

The company’s portfolio of advancements includes developing a process for producing America’s Cup yacht sails, as well as lightweight bodywork of F1 race cars, skis and snowboards. It has also created the materials technology found in satellites and luxury composite watches (Richard Mille). The record-breaking, solar-powered aircraft “Solar Impulse” also relied on NTPT-produced materials for its epic journey.

TPT Golf™ www.tptgolf.com