Motocaddy Puts GPS Into Revolutionary New Push Trolley

Motocaddy, the world’s top-selling golf trolley brand, is introducing its proven CONNECT GPS technology into its latest manual model to create the ultimate feature-packed push trolley.

Based on the popular CUBE model launched five months ago, the new CUBE CONNECT push trolley is the first of its kind in the world and follows the successful launch last year of Motocaddy’s S5 CONNECT Smart Cart electric trolley and free GPS partner app, which has been downloaded by more than 45,000 golfers.

Through a Smart Display screen positioned conveniently above its soft-touch handle, the CUBE CONNECT provides the same distance data and optional smartphone alerts as the powered trolley version on the S5 CONNECT and S5 CONNECT DHC models.

When synced to the Motocaddy GPS app via a Bluetooth connection on any compatible smartphone, it can be pre-set to receive notifications alerting golfers to a missed call, text, email or range of app alerts, including WhatsApp and Facebook. The smartphone can remain connected, even when securely placed in a golf bag.

In a ground-breaking move in the push trolley sector, the digital display also acts as a conventional GPS device – providing front, middle and back distances to the green (in yards or metres) for more than 40,000 courses worldwide, plus shot measurements, clock and round timer – all of which can be controlled directly from the trolley handle.

Powered by a Motocaddy long-life battery, the high-tech CONNECT Smart Display screen can be tilted up and down for multi-angle visibility in any light on the easy-push, height adjustable ergonomic handle.

“Since its launch last year, the CUBE has been our top-selling push trolley, so to combine it with the S5 CONNECT and expand our GPS range is something we think golfers will be really excited about,” said Managing Director, Tony Webb.

“We pride ourselves on producing innovative products for the trolley market that help drive more sales. The CUBE CONNECT is another revolutionary model featuring ‘Smart’ technology, that we’re confident will be a huge hit with golfers looking for an ultra-modern, gadget-packed push trolley,” he added.

Along with its innovative ‘Smart’ technology, the compact-folding CUBE CONNECT boasts a number of performance-enhancing features, including the incredibly simple two-step assembly system that allows it to quickly fold over 45% smaller than traditional push trolleys to fit into the smallest of car boots.

It also incorporates a foot-operated parking brake; quick-release friction free oversized wheels; a folding lock; adjustable bag supports and the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system found on all Motocaddy trolleys, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

In addition, the CUBE CONNECT features a number of handy storage options, including an under-handle net; integrated accessory compartment; and holes for carrying tees and balls.

Motocaddy now has its biggest-ever push trolley range, that also includes the easy to manoeuvre P360 featuring a 360° rotating front wheel allowing the trolley to access even the tightest of spaces; the top-selling compact-folding CUBE; the fast-folding and lightweight P1, that can be folded up or down in one simple step; and the ever-popular S1 Lite incorporating the exclusive QUIKFOLD mechanism.

The CUBE CONNECT will be available in a Graphite frame with Blue trim from March at a Recommended Retail Price of £219.99.

