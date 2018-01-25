St Andrews Links up with NBC’s Golf Channel

Under the terms of the agreement, NBC’s Golf Channel will become the official media partner of St Andrews Links, which manages and maintains seven golf courses including the Old Course, which is widely considered the oldest in the world.

The collaboration will see NBC Sports lead development of new event, programming and content opportunities for the home of golf, where the game has been played since the 15th century. The partnership, which will be managed by NBC Sports’ sponsorship and St Andrews Links commercial teams, will provide brands with the opportunity to become official partners of both St Andrews Links and the Golf Channel.

The deal is separate to the Golf Channel’s long-term rights agreement with The R&A, which oversees The Open, the Women’s British Open and The Senior Open.

Euan Loudon, chief executive of St Andrews Links, said: “Over the past few years we have worked closely with NBC Sports Group, building a trusted relationship and witnessing first-hand the quality and commitment they have to delivering multi-channel content that engages with viewers.

“This exciting new partnership will give St Andrews an unprecedented platform with one of the world’s most prestigious media companies to reach and inspire a truly international audience. And through our partnership we will aspire to create exciting, innovative content that showcases the unparalleled history and unique relationship between golf and St Andrews, enabling more people than ever before to feel connected to the home of golf.”

“It’s an honour to partner with St Andrews Links and help showcase their story to a worldwide audience, which cherishes the history of the game and its home in St Andrews,” added Mike McCarley, president of golf for NBC Sports. “The official partner of St Andrews model will further expand the unique opportunities Golf Channel can offer brands that want to be associated with the prestigious history of St Andrews, as well as its place as a modern golf destination that is revered for its pure golf experience.”

St Andrews Links https://www.standrews.com/