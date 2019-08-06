Sports Channel Network renews broadcast deal with Golfing World

Sports Channel Network has renewed its agreement with IMG to broadcast Golfing World, the TV golf magazine show, for a new season in 2020.

SCN, which is available on Freeview and YouView at channel 266, is the only free-to-air broadcast platform in the UK to show all episodes of the top-ranked show.

Golfing World features the latest news, tournament highlights, star profiles, tips from leading players and coaches, as well as resort reviews and behind-the-scenes documentaries of the biggest golf events in the sport.

The 2019 season of Golfing World is currently on air, with new episodes every week, but as a video on demand OTT Channel, SCN now has a rich archive of golf content for golf fans to watch when they want, and on TV or any other connected device in the UK.

SCN is also home to the Long Drive World Series, which brings together the most powerful athletes in golf for a fun event which aims to bring golf to a new audience of all ages.

SCN CEO Paul Coster said: “With coverage of live tournaments often available only behind a pay wall, SCN is delighted to be able to give UK golf fans excellent content like Golfing World, when they want, and free of charge. European players are vying for glory at major events and the Ryder Cup is just around the corner, so it’s an exciting time for golf fans.”