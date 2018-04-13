SkyTrak helps BBC 5 Live to recreate Masters drama

SkyTrak made its BBC Radio 5 Live debut on Monday 9th April as the Breakfast Show used it to recreate the drama of this year’s Masters.

BBC Sport Presenter Chris Latchem and Tour golfer Andrew Murray used SkyTrak running E6 Golf in a head-to-head match broadcast live on the station’s breakfast show, which averages over 2 million listeners each week.

Viewers of the 5 Live webcam service also watched the duo live as they played on the morning after Patrick Reed’s victory in the 2018 Masters tournament.

SkyCaddie’s UK & European General Manager, James Holmes, set up The Belfry to be used as a substitute golf course as the pair attempted to repeat crucial shots hit by Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed at Augusta this year.

The SkyTrak segment featured several times during a typically busy morning’s show, with Latchem eventually beating Murray 2-1 in a rapid-fire ‘nearest the pin’ contest.

“Our thanks to the BBC for putting their faith in SkyTrak for Monday morning’s live broadcast” said Holmes, who travelled to the BBC’s MediaCityUK studios in Salford, Greater Manchester, to oversee the feature. “It went without a hitch, and hopefully the 5 Live audience found it a fun way to start the week.”

Since its UK launch in September 2015, SkyTrak has gained thousands of fans worldwide for its combination of professional launch monitor accuracy, and its versatility as an entertainment unit when used as a golf simulator.

SkyTrak www.skytrakgolf.com