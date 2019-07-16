Open Championship joins GOLFTV offering in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Golf’s oldest and most international Championship, The Open, is joining GOLFTV’s portfolio and will be presented to fans on the streaming service’s offering across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The multi-year agreement starts at the 148th Open at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, as the world’s best players compete to determine the Champion Golfer of the Year.

Starting this year, fans will enjoy live coverage of The Open on GOLFTV in at least 19 markets across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as Hong Kong and Taiwan. In addition, GOLFTV will offer fans extensive on-demand archive programming and content in a broader range of international markets**, including at least three series of the iconic Chronicles of a Champion Golfer.

Throughout Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, GOLFTV will present live coverage of The Amateur Championships, one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious amateur golf events, the Walker Cup, contested biennially by leading amateur golfers from Great Britain and Ireland and the United States, as well as The Senior Open Championship.

Alex Kaplan, President and General Manager, Discovery Golf and GOLFTV, said: “It is a huge privilege for Discovery to welcome the world’s most historic golf Championship to GOLFTV. The Open is loved by golf fans everywhere and we are excited by the opportunity to present live coverage across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as compelling on-demand content available in many more international GOLFTV markets.

“In just over half a year since GOLFTV’s launch, we have built a portfolio of live coverage and content that is resonating with golf fans and having a real impact. Together with the PGA TOUR and our partners, there’s much more to come as we continue to enhance our GOLFTV and Golf Digest products with the goal of powering people’s passion for golf around the world.”

Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, said: “Millions of golf fans in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan will now be able to enjoy the drama and excitement of The Open as it makes its historic return to Royal Portrush this week, thanks to our new partnership with GOLFTV.

“We look forward to working with GOLFTV to deliver world class coverage of our professional and amateur championships throughout the region in the years to come.”

Francesco Molinari, 2018 Champion Golfer of the Year (pictured) and exclusive GOLFTV Global Content Partner, said: “Becoming the Champion Golfer of the Year was the fulfilment of my boyhood dream. To know your name will be on the Claret Jug forever is truly special, even if I have to hand it back before we tee off this year!

“I’ve been thrilled by fans’ reaction to the content we’ve shared so far this year, so I’m particularly excited that The Open is coming to GOLFTV. I can’t wait to share more of my insights, reactions and opinions at Royal Portrush and as the season continues.”

GOLFTV Lead Tours correspondent, Henni Zuel, will be on-site at the 148th Open to capture and share the biggest stories with fans as the drama unfolds at Royal Portrush.

Fans can find out more and subscribe by visiting GOLFTV. Access to live coverage and on-demand content is available on mobile and online via GOLF.TV and the GOLFTV app.

* Full list of markets and territories: Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

** Excludes U.S, United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, South Tyrol, Italy, Vatican and San Marino, China and Japan.