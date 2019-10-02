New Books Published On Golf Club Management

The Promote Enterprise Group, parent company to Promote Golf, Promote Leisure, Promote Training and Promote Marketing, have launched their fifth brand – Promote Books. With it comes two new paperback publications on golf club management – “Driving Green Fee Revenues” and “Tee Time Management”.

The two new books have been created from Promote Training’s popular eLearning courses of the same names and offer all the great content of the training courses, but without the eLearning element. Their third book, “Generating Membership Leads”, is set to launch in January 2020.

Co-Authors of the books and Co-Founders of Promote Training, David Reeves and Matthew Orwin, comment, “Our eLearning courses continue to go from strength to strength, however, we know that many people are very interested in the course content but not necessarily interested in undertaking the assessments that accompany the eLearning courses. The two books have been published with these people in mind.

“They’re still packed full of the same innovative and practical advice and strategies that readers can put into action at their own clubs. Plus, if they want to go on and receive an increasingly recognised certificate in the subject, they can choose to upgrade and undertake the eLearning assessments after they finished reading the book.”

“Driving Green Fee Revenues” examines the tactics that can be employed to increase visitor, guest and golf society day incomes, looking at customer data collection; successful green fee promotions; golf societies and group bookings; and advertising media. The book also comes with two free spreadsheets that can be used by readers at their home clubs, the “Group Booking Forward Sales” tool and the “Group Booking Pricing” tool.

“Tee Time Management” explores the science behind maximising course utilisation. It looks at tee time reservation policies; tee time intervals; the booking window; and the benefits of online tee reservation systems. It also explains a number of advanced strategies to help ensure tee utilisation is maximised without adversely impacting pace-of-play, as well as Key Performance Indicators that can be used to measure on-course traffic performance.

The company is offering a discount on the purchase of both titles from the Promote Books website. Normally retailing for £89.90, customers can purchase the two together for just £74.95 – a saving of over 15%. Visit www.promotebooks.uk for more details.

Alternatively, the books can also be purchased at www.amazon.co.uk