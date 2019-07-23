“Loopers” Debuts Today in UK & Ireland

“Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk” (www.loopersmovie.com, @loopersthemovie), the most thorough feature-length film documentary ever developed on golf’s historic caddie profession, makes its international theatrical debut today (Tuesday, July 23) at cinemas around the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Tickets are on sale for 70-plus film locations (and continually updated) by going to https://mycineplace.com/event-releases/loopers-a-caddies-long-walk. Many of the cinemas are in proximity to major cities and iconic golf sites throughout the countries, which have a majority of courses among the Golf Digest 2019 World’s Greatest Courses listing, including four of the top five and 12 of the top 25.

The film is narrated by actor and former caddie Bill Murray, who starred in the 1980 comedy “Caddyshack,” which was written by his brother Brian Doyle-Murray. The six Murray brothers grew up caddying at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka, Illinois.

“Loopers” was filmed at some of the more iconic locations in golf such as The Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, numerous other vaunted courses in Scotland and Ireland such as Carnoustie, Prestwick, Ballybunion (pictured top) and Lahinch, the Augusta (GA) National Golf Club, Pebble Beach (CA) Golf Links and Bandon Dunes (OR).

The “Loopers” U.S. theatrical release began on Friday, June 7 – the week before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach – and included more than 100 theatres in 30 states.

“Loopers” has drawn critical acclaim in early 2019 with positive reviews and best documentary awards from the Cleveland International Film Festival in early April and the Newport Beach (CA) Film Festival in early May and the “Best of the Fest” honour from the international debut June 30 at the Edinburgh (Scotland) International Film Festival.

The film also includes interviews with World Golf Hall of Famers Sir Nick Faldo, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino, Curtis Strange and former Masters Tournament and U.S. Open champion Fuzzy Zoeller. Professional caddies who participated include Steve Williams (Tiger Woods’ former caddie), Carl Jackson (Crenshaw), Fanny Sunesson – pictured – (Faldo), Pete Bender (Greg Norman and others), Michael Greller (Jordan Spieth) and Jariah “Jerry” Beard (Zoeller at the 1979 Masters). Long-time golf journalists Rick Reilly, Michael Collins and Ward Clayton are also interviewed.

“Loopers” is directed by Southern California filmmaker Jason Baffa, who has directed successful independent films on the global surfing sub-culture, including “Bella Vita,” “One California Day” and “Singlefin: Yellow.” Baffa’s first film on golf harkens back to his days growing up when he played golf with his father and uncle.

Also, private viewings for clubs or organisations can be made by going to www.loopersmovie.com/request-a-screening. Currently, the film is also available for pre-order on DVD and 4K digital download, shipping September 3.

Go to www.loopersmovie.com/see-the-movie

Two minute Trailer: Go to www.loopersmovie.com