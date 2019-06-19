‘Loopers’ Debut at Edinburgh Festival

“Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk” (www.loopersmovie.com, @loopersthemovie), the most thorough feature-length film documentary ever developed on golf’s historic caddie profession, will make its international debut Friday, June 21 at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (www.edfilmfest.org.uk).

The initial showing is scheduled for 6:25 p.m., BST, on Friday, June 21 at the Odeon Theatre, 118 Lothian Road, Edinburgh, Scotland, in the heart of the Edinburgh International Film Festival. A second showing is scheduled for 3:45 p.m., BST, on Sunday, June 23, also at the Odeon Theatre. A theatrical release throughout the UK is scheduled for July, following the Open Championship, to be played July 14-21 at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland.

For the June 21, showing, Loopers will have the following people present: Caddie Fanny Sunesson, Executive Producer Jim Packer, Director Jason Baffa and Producer Ward Clayton.

The film is narrated by actor and former caddie Bill Murray, who starred in the 1980 comedy “Caddyshack,” which was written by his brother Brian Doyle-Murray. The six Murray brothers grew up caddying at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka, Illinois. Among the attendees in Edinburgh will be Fanny Sunesson, the long-time caddie for Sir Nick Faldo, both of whom participated in the film.

“Loopers” was filmed at some of the more iconic locations in golf such as The Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, numerous other vaunted courses in Scotland and Ireland such as Carnoustie, Prestwick, Ballybunion and Lahinch, the Augusta (GA) National Golf Club, Pebble Beach (CA) Golf Links and Bandon Dunes (OR).

The “Loopers” U.S. theatrical release began on Friday, June 7 – the week before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach – and includes theaters in 30 states and more than 100 theaters.

“Loopers” has drawn critical acclaim in early 2019 with positive reviews and best documentary awards from the Cleveland International Film Festival in early April and the Newport Beach (CA) Film Festival in early May.

The film also includes interviews with World Golf Hall of Famers Sir Nick Faldo, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino, Curtis Strange and former Masters Tournament and U.S. Open champion Fuzzy Zoeller. Professional caddies who participated include Steve Williams (Tiger Woods’ former caddie), Carl Jackson (Crenshaw), Fanny Sunesson (Faldo), Pete Bender (Greg Norman and others), Michael Greller (Jordan Spieth) and Jariah “Jerry” Beard (Zoeller at the 1979 Masters). Longtime golf journalists Rick Reilly, Michael Collins and Ward Clayton are also interviewed.

“Loopers” is directed by Southern California filmmaker Jason Baffa, who has directed successful independent films on the global surfing sub-culture, including “Bella Vita,” “One California Day” and “Singlefin: Yellow.” Baffa’s first film on golf harkens back to his days growing up when he played golf with his father and uncle.

Dates/Times: June 21 and June 23.

Locations/Tickets: Tickets are on sale with non-reserved seating. Go to https://www.edfilmfest.org.uk/whats-on

Trailer: Go to www.loopersmovie.com