Golf Monthly Forum day supports Help for Heroes

More than 75 keen golfers helped raise around £16,000 when leading golf media brand Golf Monthly held its forum’s 10th annual Help for Heroes Charity Golf Day at Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey.

As always with the charity day, the purpose was for members of the magazine’s online forum to raise as much money as possible, to support military personnel who have been wounded, injured or become sick as a result of their service. And, in its 10th year, forum members managed to take the total funds raised past the £130,000 mark.

Golfers travelled across the country to enjoy the Harry Colt-designed course at Tandridge – a Golf Monthly Top 100 course. It is also the home club of the magazine’s course expert, Rob Smith, who admitted that he had asked the greenkeepers to have the putting surfaces running at club championship levels of speed and quality.

First prize on the day for forum members went to Duncan Mackie, whose 38 points were enough to win on countback. Fiona Gray, from Battle Back Golf, a programme that uses golf to enhance recovery among wounded, injured and sick service personnel, put together the best guest score with 39 points, and also won the team prize alongside forum members ‘Teegirl’, ‘Sawtooth’ and ‘Diablo’. She also won the ladies long-drive contest on the ninth hole, while Golf Monthly’s digital editor, Neil Tappin, won the men’s competition on the same hole.

Golf Monthly editor Mike Harris, who also took part, said: “After the golf had been completed everyone got stuck into the incredibly delicious carvery and Tandridge pudding that left all on-comers full and utterly content. Then, a poignant speech by Barrie Griffiths, a beneficiary ambassador for Help for Heroes, reminded us all why charity days are so important. The money raised has such a huge effect.”