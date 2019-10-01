‘Golf Industry Central’ Partners PGA of GB&I International Members’ Conference

The third PGA of Great Britain and Ireland (GB&I) Members’ International Conference will return to Thailand’s Laguna Phuket. Golf Industry Central will be a media partner and its Managing Director Mike Orloff a featured presenter.

“Laguna Phuket has been a wonderful host in the past two years and we’re delighted to be going back this year,” said Robert Maxfield, Chief Executive of the PGA, an Executive Member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF).

To be held from November 10-13, the event will comprise a variety of education seminars with expert speakers providing engaging sessions on topics designed to assist delegates in their business and career.

“This event provides PGA Members and golf industry executives from across the world with an educational platform to share their thoughts and learn from some of the most respected peers in the golf industry,” said Maxfield.

In 2018, delegates from 16 countries attended the conference, sharing experiences with like-minded people.

Paul Wilson, Assistant Vice President/Group Golf Director of Laguna Golf, said: “We are glad to be the host venue for the PGA Members’ International Conference for the third year running. We’re always pleased to welcome PGA Members and industry executives from around the world to our integrated destination resort.

“It has been a pleasure working with the PGA since the signing of our branded golf academy, and we look forward to working together with the association even more closely in the years to come.”

For the first time, the Asian Golf Industry Federation will be a Supporting Partner at the conference.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This event has quickly become among the most important annual golfing gatherings in Asia.

“Given the make-up of the delegates, it makes perfect sense to return to the home of the first PGA-branded facility in Thailand and one of Asia’s finest fully-integrated resorts.”

World-renowned bio-mechanics expert and putting coach Dr Paul Hurrion has been confirmed to deliver his popular ‘Putting Bio-mechanics’ seminar on the Coaching Masterclass programme.

Hurrion has gained international recognition in many sports including athletics, cricket and golf for his work in specialising in bio-mechanical, sporting and equipment analysis. Using a range of cameras, multi-screen computers, specialist 2D and 3D software, and pressure platforms, along with his own knowledge, Hurrion can demonstrate things the human eye misses.

Best known for his work with Padraig Harrington, helping the Irishman on his way to winning three Majors, Hurrion continues to coach several European, PGA, Asian and Chinese Tour players. The Masterclass will run as an extra seminar alongside the PGA International Conference.

The interactive seminar will see Hurrion use detailed bio-mechanical analysis to demonstrate the technical elements of the putting stroke. Delegates will learn to improve their putting technique while improving their knowledge of the process of putting for their own benefit and for coaching others.

Hurrion said: “I always look forward to delivering coach education sessions for The PGA. They are always very interactive and provide me with thoughtful questions, challenging current research methods and theories. The day is a good mix of practical putting bio-mechanics and theory allowing the delegates to experience first-hand the latest technology and putting technique.”

Matthew Davies, the PGA’s Regional Manager (International), said: “We’re delighted to have Golf Industry Central on board as a media partner for this year’s event and we hope that this will attract more PGA professionals from the Australasia region to join us in Phuket for what promises to be an excellent few days of learning and networking.”

*For more information about the 2019 PGA Members’ International Conference, please visit www.pgaconference.com or contact Matthew Davies on matthew.davies@pga.org.uk