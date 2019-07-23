Golf Channel to air Dougherty’s ‘Tee Time Tips’ programme

Nick Dougherty’s popular Sky Sports programme ‘Tee Time Tips’ is to be aired on the Golf Channel throughout the summer.

Having debuted on the network in June, with additional shows airing in July and August, ‘Nick Dougherty’s Tee Time Tips’ features Dougherty sharing expert advice on a variety of topics to help all golfers improve.

A three-time winner on the European Tour, and former top 50 player in the world, Dougherty more recently gained a large and loyal following as a lead broadcaster for Sky Sports Golf and on his popular Instagram page, where he shares short, engaging tips.

‘Nick Dougherty’s Tee Time Tips’ TV show originally debuted on Sky Sports in 2018. Dougherty has a multi-year endorsement deal with Lynx Golf, which sees the former professional plays the brand’s clubs and prominently features them in public appearances. His bag currently features a Black Cat driver and hybrid, a Stinger driving iron, Tour Blade irons, and Prowler wedges.

Dougherty said: “The vision for ‘Tee Time Tips’ was built around my ambition of helping to make people’s golf game a little less complicated and a lot more fun. I had always wanted to create an academy, but realised I could have a bigger reach and impact by creating a short form digital content series across Instagram. The success of the digital content allowed me to extend the format for linear TV. A critical element of playing better golf is finding the right equipment, and what I love about Lynx Golf is that they not only make incredible clubs, but aren’t afraid to step outside the box and create truly innovative ideas.”

Since 2013, under the leadership of Lynx Golf CFO, Stephanie Zinser and her husband and CEO, Steve Elford, Lynx has recorded double-digit annual sales increases each year. Earlier this year, the brand made waves at the PGA Merchandise Show with the unveiling of its revolutionary Prowler VT Switch-Face Driver. The first of its kind, this groundbreaking technology offers golfers true loft adjustment.

“We have built a tremendous amount of momentum overseas during the better part of the last decade,” said Zinser. “This summer we are continuing this trend with a return to the United States and we could not think of a stronger ambassador than Nick. His influence in the game is tremendous and aligns beautifully with our vision.”