Di Dougherty And Andrew Cotter Announced As Host Ambassadors For 2019 Solheim Cup

Sky Sports presenter Di Dougherty and BBC commentator Andrew Cotter have been unveiled as the host ambassadors for Scotland’s biggest sporting event of the year, The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, 9th to 15th September.

Dougherty works for Sky across a variety of sports as well as for the Golf Channel and is an experienced and skilled host of live events such as the Ryder Cup Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Cotter is one of the most familiar voices in sports commentary in the UK. As well as his BBC TV and radio work across a number of major sporting events, he also commentates on BT Sport and is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and recognisable Scottish voices in sport.

The broadcasting stars were selected because of their vast experience, popularity, love of golf as well as their on-screen connection. They will be working across all aspects of the event, from the Junior Solheim Cup ceremonies and functions, to village and sponsor activities and functions, with Dougherty earmarked to host Thursday’s prestigious opening ceremony.

Dougherty said: “I’m delighted to be an ambassador. I grew up watching and following the Solheim Cup, to be part of the week is incredibly special for me. The format most definitely encouraged me to pursue match play at county golf level. The players are role models to us all, let’s keep shining the spotlight on women’s sport.”

Cotter commented: “I’m very proud to be a host ambassador for The Solheim Cup as it combines my love of golf with one of the great golfing venues in my home country. There is also a real feeling of momentum within women’s sport in general just now and hopefully the excitement generated by the Solheim Cup can be a part of that”

Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland explained, “We are delighted to partner with two such renowned broadcasters and believe we have hit upon the right combination to appeal both internationally and locally as well as to our host broadcasters, right holders and sponsors. They will enhance the experience for the tens of thousands of spectators attending The Solheim Cup Gleneagles on a daily basis as well as the millions more watching on television around the world as we showcase Scotland’s outstanding golf and event assets.”

The Solheim Cup will be screened to more than 600 million homes worldwide with the match-play format aiming to engage both the traditional golf audience as well as wider sports fans, raising the profile of women’s golf both in Scotland and internationally.

The Scottish Government’s aspiration is that The 2019 Solheim Cup is the biggest ever European edition of the event and the most family-focused golf event in history with around 100,000 spectators expected at Gleneagles. Tickets are priced from just £10 for adults with children under-16 admitted free of charge. For more information visit www.solheimcup2019.com

