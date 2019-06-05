Caddie documentary set for UK premiere at Edinburgh Film Festival

A documentary film about the role caddies have played in the history of modern golf is to get its first public screening in the UK at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on June 21, ahead of its nationwide cinema release next month.

‘Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk’ was filmed at a variety of iconic golf courses in the UK, Ireland and America, including the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie, Prestwick, Ballybunion, Lahinch, Augusta National, Pebble Beach and Bandon Dunes.

Directed by Californian filmmaker Jason Baffa, Loopers is narrated by actor and former caddie Bill Murray, who starred in the 1980’s golf comedy Caddyshack, which was written by his brother Brian Doyle-Murray. The six Murray brothers grew up caddying at Indian Hill Golf Club in Winnetka, Illinois.

Set for release in the US on June 7, ahead of next week’s US Open at Pebble Beach, the film has already received critical acclaim, winning best documentary award at Cleveland International Film Festival in April and at the Newport Beach Film Festival in May.

The documentary includes interviews with a wide range of major champions, including Sir Nick Faldo, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino, Curtis Strange and Fuzzy Zoeller; while professional caddies who participated include Steve Williams, Carl Jackson, Fanny Sunesson, Pete Bender, Michael Greller and Jerry Beard. Golf journalists Rick Reilly, Michael Collins and Ward Clayton are also interviewed.

Among the many stories uncovered in Loopers includes that of Greg Puga, who grew up in Los Angeles, and went on to caddie at Bel-Air Country Club and qualified as an amateur to play in the Masters. Another is the compelling legacy of caddie master Mike Kiely, who has been at Canterbury Golf Club in Ohio for half-a-century and guided many caddies toward successful careers.

Loopers is being screened at the Odeon Theatre in Edinburgh on June 21 and June 23 as part of the Edinburgh International Film Festival. For tickets, visit www.edfilmfest.org.uk To see the trailer, visit www.loopersmovie.com