adidas pen GolfMagic clothing and footwear partnership

adidas Golf has signed a 12-month clothing partnership with GolfMagic.com to expand reach to millennial golfers

The UK-based website has become the number one destination for 18-35-year-old millennial golfers with a rapidly growing social media footprint of more than 150,000 followers.

Its focus on creating original, entertaining and informative content aimed squarely at the mobile-first digital generation has successfully attracted new blood into golf over the last two years, and GolfMagic is confident the partnership with adidas Golf will further boost their ambitions to engage a younger audience.

Chris Hedderman, Head of Marketing at adidas Golf, said: “We have seen fantastic growth from GolfMagic over the last few years. The huge millennial audience they can reach across the site and social is brilliant, and quite unique for a golf publication. This is something we feel would be hugely beneficial for adidas Golf.

‘We’re excited to be partnering with such a forward thinking and progressive publication and look forward to the innovative content GolfMagic will produce going forward.”

Max Harvey, Commercial Manager, said: “We’ve always really liked what adidas Golf produce and the message they get across. They’re a fantastic brand and we are delighted to partner with them. Their new lines bring all the latest technology to golf and with their adicross range, it appeals to a much younger audience, who GolfMagic are actively engaging with – it’s a perfect fit.”

GolfMagic’s video output is set to again increase in 2018 with exciting video partnerships and series in the pipeline, and the GolfMagic team will be wearing adidas throughout all club tests, reviews, travel and bespoke video content.

GolfMagic Digital Editor Andy Roberts said: “We feel very privileged to be aligning ourselves with one of the powerhouses of the golf industry, which not only sponsors the likes of World No.1 Dustin Johnson and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, but also works with a number of key YouTube influencers such as Me and My Golf, Peter Finch and Seb On Golf.

“These are very exciting times for GolfMagic.com and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with adidas Golf.”

