‘Time for Change’ – Learn the secrets of the most successful club professionals

CPD Training by Peter Durham, Retail Business Consultant to The PGA and The Business Relationship Officers – 17th and 18th September at PGA HQ

35% of PGA Members who responded to the PGA Members’ Survey indicated that they need and want more support with their business planning and management and a further 20% indicated they wanted help with retail and merchandising. The PGA have listened and have developed relevant retail and business CPD courses and offer bespoke retail and business support through the Business Relationship Officer (BRO) Team.

The PGA are taking the next steps in this area and have now sourced Peter Durham, a retail expert within the industry, to deliver an exhilarating and life changing two-day CPD event, for PGA Members, with support from the BROs.

Over the course of the two days, you will learn how to make 2020 your most successful year ever, both financially and in terms of job security. You will go away with an action plan to increase your profitability, put you at the heart of the golf club and give you a better work-life balance – all while protecting your future as a PGA professional.

Don’t miss this chance to learn how to earn more, work less and secure your future!

Day one will focus on proven retail initiatives that drive profitability by creating an exciting retail environment and exceptional customer service.

will focus on proven retail initiatives that drive profitability by creating an exciting retail environment and exceptional customer service. Day two will focus on team development, work-life balance and membership engagement.

The combination of these two seminars will give you all the ideas and tools you need to make 2020 your most successful year ever.

To find out more and to BOOK please click on this link. You cannot afford to miss this event and places are strictly limited to those who want to be the best.

A total of 60 CPD points are available (a bonus 10 points if you attend both days)

Day 1 = 25 CPD points

Day 2 = 25 CPD points

Both days = 60 CPD points

You must stay until the end of the course to qualify for the CPD points

Peter Durham has an unrivalled wealth of experience in golf retail and business management. His experience as a general manager of Argos superstores, head of retail operations at American Golf (during the height of its success) and head of membership services for Foremost Golf for more than six years means that he has the knowledge and expertise to help you achieve your goals. Indeed, Peter has personally worked with many of the club professionals who are regarded as the most successful in our industry. In these seminars, he will be sharing many of his initiatives that have made these professionals so successful.

The Business Relationship Officers have a huge amount of experience working with PGA Professionals and fully understand the challenges they face. Their unparalleled collective knowledge and experience will be crucial in ensuring this two-day event is totally relevant and a cutting-edge experience for all PGA members.

For more details of the course follow this link

Summary

Title: Time for Change

Subtitle: Learn the secrets of the most successful club professionals

Presented by: Peter Durham, Retail Business Consultant to The PGA and The Business Relationship Officers

Costs of attendance: Both days £ 84 (£42 per day)

60 CPD points available