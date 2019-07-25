The Revenue Club Breaks 100

Tee time revenue management and digital marketing agency, The Revenue Club, has reached a new milestone by commencing work with Sherwood Forest Golf Club (pictured above) as their 100th customer. Having launched only two years ago the company has experienced rapid growth due to their success in helping golf courses to generate additional revenue through online sales.

General Manager at Sherwood Forest, Simon Williams said: “Having worked with The Revenue Club in a previous role I could see the value they deliver in helping golf courses to build their green fee sales. They are specialists in their field and it is a vital revenue stream that club managers often don’t have time to focus on properly.”

Chris Knight, Director at The Revenue Club has already been working with the golf club in order to build their exposure online. “We are delighted to be operating with another top 100 course in Sherwood Forest and are very much looking forward to seeing the results that our service can achieve. Their addition underlines the need for all courses to embrace new technologies that are available, ensuing that their digital presence is achieving its desired objective of increasing revenue.”

Formed in 2017, The Revenue Club is a subscription service offering revenue management of green fees, digital marketing and comprehensive reporting to help golf clubs grow sales. A preferred partner of England Golf, The Revenue Club operates across the UK with a number of national chains, proprietary owned venues and private members clubs.

