The BGIA – a new direction

Following an eventful 2018 for the golf industry, the BGIA (British Golf Industry Association) has taken the opportunity to pause and reflect on the state of the game and how it can best effect change.

“During this period we have been meeting with members, pros, club owners and other stakeholders to better understand the challenges that golf faces,” said Bob Smith (Peter Millar), interim BGIA Executive representative. “The BGIA can now leverage the collective strength of our brands to find synergies and identify partnership opportunities.

“Despite other golf organisations sharing similar objectives, we all notoriously operate in isolation. The BGIA would like to reach out to these potential partners and explore how we can use our significant outreach to influence and support joint initiatives.”

The BGIA have traditionally invested millions into the game but are also constantly developing products to improve player experience. “We have access to the most influential players on the planet and our combined social media engagement with the golfing public is incredibly important,” explained Bob.

“Our recent review has enabled us to realign our strengths, focus on developing our strategy to influence the game and collaborate more effectively. Through strong leadership and improved communication, the BGIA’s collective assets will be better utilised to contribute to the future wellbeing of the game.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Martin Wild, who has been Callaway Golf Europe’s Regional Sales Manager for the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe since August 2009, will become the new BGIA Chair in April 2020. He is relishing the opportunity to work with our revitalised team, grow our identity and drive through some fantastic new initiatives.

“During this period of transition, I will be working closely with the BGIA Executive to maintain momentum and re-establish the foundations and infrastructure for Martin to take over in April. I would also like to thank Phil Morley on behalf of the BGIA, our outgoing Chair of 3 years, and wish him every success for the future.

“This an exciting period for the BGIA and we look forward to working closely with all members to establish a new and focused direction.”

British Golf Industry Association www.bgia.org