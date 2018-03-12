Tagmarshal Elevating Player Experiences at Westchester Country Club

Tagmarshal – the golf course intelligence and pace-of-play system used by golf courses, country clubs and resorts globally – is empowering the operation at the exclusive Westchester Country Club ranked among America’s top-30 private clubs.

Well known for its family orientation, Westchester Country Club is experiencing even faster play through Tagmarshal’s sophisticated geo-tagging and pace algorithms to consistently speed rounds by 15 to 17 minutes.

“Tagmarshal is an easy-to-implement ‘game-changer’ for us, shaping next-level member experiences,” says Ben Hoffhine, Director of Golf at Westchester Country Club, host of PGA Tour events for more than 40 years. “Averting player bottlenecks and improving performance with actionable data are testaments to the effectiveness of Tagmarshal technology.”

A recent USGA survey shows 74% of players believe appropriate speed is critical to enjoyment of their rounds. This is the impetus for Carnoustie Golf (The Open Championship), The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort (2021 PGA Championship), Whistling Straits (2020 Ryder Cup), Erin Hills (2017 U.S. Open), East Lake (2017 TOUR Championship), Valhalla (PGA Championship 2014) and many other courses adopting Tagmarshal.

“Tagmarshal’s success at Westchester Country Club, one of the nation’s most renowned layouts, further shows it is invaluable for private clubs looking to provide exceptional golf experiences,” says Bodo Sieber, CEO of Tagmarshal. “Our platform is affordable for courses of all types and the data it provides turns pace into a revenue-generator.”

Partnering with Tagmarshal allows courses to become pace setters with improved operational efficiencies, including labor savings. Adding prime tee times thanks to Tagmarshal is resulting in more than $100,000 in annual incremental revenue for many courses. Superintendents use Tagmarshal data to better manage pin placements, wear patterns and hole set-ups.

Westchester Country Club wccclub.org

Tagmarshal tagmarshal.com