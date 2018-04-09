STRI Announces Training Course Dates For 2018

World-leading sports surface consultancy, STRI Group, has released dates for turf industry training courses held this autumn/winter at their UK headquarters in Bingley, West Yorkshire.

The professional qualifications include BASIS Certificate in Crop Protection (Amenity Horticulture with Turf), FACTS (Turf), and BASIS Foundation. These courses are designed for lawncare services, suppliers, distributors, agronomists, greenkeepers/course managers and head groundsmen.

Training and candidate support will be provided by STRI’s expert research staff, including Dr. Ruth Mann, Global Head of Research, and Dr. Christian Spring, Research Operations Manager. A diverse range of study techniques will be used, including, practical exercises, lectures, and examination techniques. During all courses, candidates will spend time outside the classroom at our world-famous sport research trials facility. The courses are externally examined and professionally recognised qualifications, which offer individuals opportunities to network with other candidates, build their technical understanding and enable career progression.

Richard Powell, Managing Director at Hortech Ltd., said: “The quality of the training surpassed my expectations as did the venue and the brilliant STRI staff. I will have no hesitation in sending staff on STRI courses and look forward to a continued relationship.”

Tony Saunders, Environmental Manager at JSD Research & Development Ltd, commented: “Training for the BASIS certificate with Ruth and Christian at STRI has been a pleasure. The whole process was very informative and enjoyable, I even enjoyed the exams. I would not hesitate in recommending training to others.”

BASIS Certificate in Crop Protection (Amenity horticulture with turf)

Training: 08 – 12 October, and 05 – 08 November. Exam: 03-04 December.

This course is designed for individuals who sell or advise on the use of pesticides on turf. It offers technical staff, as well as course managers and head groundsmen, an opportunity to demonstrate competence and conformance with current legislation and best practice guidelines within the amenity sector.

FACTS (Turf)

Training: 13-15 November and 05 December. Exam: 06 December

Independent certification scheme to demonstrate understanding of plant nutrition, fertiliser types, fertiliser usage, environmental issues and legislation. This course provides a technical grounding on all aspects of fertilisers and turf nutrition for agronomists, technical sales staff, head greenkeepers/ course managers and head groundsmen.

BASIS Foundation (Amenity horticulture with turf)

Training: 11 – 13 December. Exam: 13 December

An introduction to the key elements of integrated turf management, focusing specifically on the best practice use of professional pesticides and pesticide legislation.

Contact the STRI training team to discuss course options. Lunch and refreshments will be provided during the courses.

