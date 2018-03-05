Stirling a Success for MDP 2

CMAE’s latest Management Development Programme (MDP) Part 2 was a complete success when it was delivered at Stirling University during February.

Twenty-four international delegates from the golf and city club industry enjoyed presentations by leading educators, including Ronnie Malcolm (Leadership), Bill Sanderson (Time Management and Communication) and Kevin Fish, CCM (Lumina Spark, Strategic Planning and Governance) whilst also working in teams on a case study problem solving exercise throughout the 5-day programme.

MDP Part 2 is the second course of the CMAE’s Management Development Programme and will see a number of delegates awarded the European Club Management Diploma, which is awarded to delegates who successfully deliver the executive case study set during the week of MDP 2, pass the course test and successfully complete a work based assignment where they take on a problem at their club and resolved it by applying the key learnings from the MDP curriculum.

Launched in 2011 the highly regarded MDP pathway has been promoted and courses held throughout the UK and Europe. Each course delivers top class education to club managers and senior staff on all 10 Core competencies of modern club management.

Torbjorn Johansson, Director of Education at CMAE and the course facilitator commented: “We have recently just awarded 9 diplomas to delegates who successfully completed MDP 2 towards the end of last year and hope to be able to celebrate the success of the latest contingency in Stirling in a few months’ time. Previous delegates have reported significant savings and efficiencies at their clubs from application of the outcomes from their work-based assignments which is fantastic to hear!”

The MDP pathway was originally developed by the Club Managers Association of America and thanks to their vision and generosity has been given to CMAE who have adapted the materials for the European Golf, Sports and City Club Markets.

For more information about CMAE and its MDP Pathway visit: www.cmaeurope.org