Silvermere Takes Custom Fit To Another Level With Quads

Silvermere Golf and Leisure Complex in Surrey, one of the country’s most popular golfing facilities, has increased its custom fitting business significantly with the addition of 4 GCQuad launch monitors from market-leading technology brand Foresight Sports.

Having previously utilised Foresight’s GC2+HMT launch monitors for the past four years, Silvermere recently switched to the ground-breaking GCQuad monitors and has seen an immediate return on its investment in its advanced fitting and coaching studios.

“Upgrading to the GCQuad has been another significant change and improvement for us in continuing to invest in the ‘best in the market’ equipment for the custom fitting service we offer,” said Silvermere Managing Director Terry Sims. “We’ve been able to continue to increase the numbers of custom fit sessions completed on average 80-100 a week further enhanced with the efficiency and accuracy of Foresight Sports’ GCQuad.”

“Our elite team of eight highly experienced custom fitters continues to offer customers a comprehensive and improved fitting service that illustrates the facts about their swing and why they should be fitted with the clubs we recommend. Silvermere is also home to regional and advanced fitting centres of many of the leading golf equipment manufacturers, so with this investment in Foresight Sports’ latest technology, we continue to offer one of the best coaching and custom fit experiences available in the UK all-year round,” he added.

Other members of the 25-strong team of PGA professionals at Silvermere also benefit from the upgrade to the highly portable and flexible GCQuad. When not working on the range or indoors, they can take the units out on the course, the short game area or the putting green for coaching sessions and player performance analysis.

The GCQuad – the world’s first quadrascopic launch monitor incorporates a number of ground-breaking innovations designed for everyday use by club fitters, instructors, players and world-renowned coaches such as Butch Harmon.

These include an expanded ball capture area; a barometric sensor providing instant changes to weather and altitude conditions for the most precise down-range values possible; and a changeable long-life Lithium battery, making outdoor range use, fitting, or instruction sessions easier than ever; a larger viewable display screen for both indoor and outdoor use; and greater connectivity, including Wifi and USB connections.

“Terry and his team at Silvermere were one of the first major fitting and coaching venues to embrace GC2+HMT launch monitors and the precise club and ball data they deliver,” said Foresight Sports Director Edward Doling.

“Now we’re delighted to see how the upgrade to the GCQuad monitors has enhanced the custom fitting programme still further at Silvermere based on the most accurate, reliable and versatile launch monitors available today,” he added.

Every custom fit or coaching session at Silvermere is further enhanced by Foresight Sports’ FSX software. As part of the customer experience, a personalised ‘FSX Live’ account is created for each individual, allowing fully-illustrated data and analysis of every shot to be reviewed by the player and coach during and after their session. On any future visits, they can compare the outcomes of previous fitting or coaching sessions against their latest data.

Along with the four dedicated custom fit studios, Silvermere is home to a two-tier, 52-bay range, that includes specialised wedge bays for short game practice; a new all-weather putting green and an 18-hole, par-71 parkland course.

Custom fit prices start at £20 for a putting consultation; £30 for a wedge custom fit; £40 for a wood fitting, £60 for an iron fitting and £100 for a full bag custom fit, with many options available to create the ultimate bespoke set of clubs.

Foresight Sports www.foresightsports.eu

Silvermere www.silvermeregolfstore.com