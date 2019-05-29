Rio Real Golf & Hotel fights against the slow play

Established in 1965, Rio Real Golf & Hotel forms part of the select pioneering golf courses on the Costa del Sol, writes Antonio Gómez, Director Comercial. Over the years, its 18-hole course created by the legendary Spanish designer Javier Arana, has become something of a benchmark for golf courses in Spain and a reference for quality, service and adaptability.

In line with its mission of offering players the latest innovations, Rio Real Golf & Hotel has recently finished a project that gives players and enthusiasts the option to spend less time on a round of golf should they wish.

Is a game of golf too long?

Golf is well-known as a sport that requires time – playing the full 18 holes on a course takes in the region of 4 to 4.5 hours. The length of a round isn’t always to everyone’s taste nor do players always have time. In 2016, the R&A commissioned a worldwide survey to find out what players thought about certain aspects of golf including how long it takes to play.

The results revealed that most golfers (60%) would prefer a game of golf to take less time. That said, while some players would like to see a round over more quickly, others firmly believe that golf should be played at its own pace and never in a hurry.

Latest innovations

Independently of individual tastes and opinions, one thing is for certain – the rate of play is affected by many factors, including the difficulty and conditions on a course. This is where Rio Real Golf & Hotel’s new project comes in. The latest development on this Costa del Sol golf course offers the ideal solution for those players who would prefer to more flexibility in the time they spend on a round.

To meet this demand, Rio Real Golf & Hotel has built two more exceptional quality holes on its course. Both maintain to the letter the spirit of Javier Arana, the course designer. They also keep the flag flying high for the traditions and values that have made Rio Real Golf one of the benchmark golf courses on the Costa del Sol.

Length of game à la carte

The idea behind the two new holes is to add versatility to the golf course. The latest additions can adapt themselves to a much faster pace of play. This is vital when weather conditions mean temperatures soar or during high season when many golfers are on the course at once.

The latest additions mean Rio Real Golf & Hotel is able to configure the course instantly depending on the demand from players at the time. With this innovation Rio Real Golf can adapt to the players’ requirements and in real time. It also offers a solution to the excessive length of time required to play a round of 18 holes (usually 4.5 hours).

Circle of excellence for Rio Real Golf & Hotel

With its latest project, Rio Real Golf & Hotel closes the circle of excellence for a golf course that lies just 3 minutes outside Marbella and a mere 10 from Puerto Banús. It boasts a tranquil location in one of the developments on the Costa del Sol and the peace and quiet of its fairways make you feel as if you were right out in the countryside.

This sensation is accentuated by the stunning Mediterranean and mountains views from all 18 holes. Add to this an exclusive boutique hotel with 30 rooms, wellness treatments, pool with chill-out area, tennis and paddle tennis courts, plus magnificent restaurant and Rio Real Golf & Hotel becomes one very special place.

Rio Real Golf & Hotel www.rioreal.com