Promote Training Invite Associate Course Authors to Join their Team

Promote Training, the dedicated eLearning provider to the golf industry, are seeking to expand their 25+ eLearning course prospectus by inviting industry experts to become Associate Course Authors.

Established in 2015, over 500 delegates have undertaken an online course with the company, spanning over 20 countries worldwide.

They are now keen to speak with industry experts who would be interested in writing a course, or multiple courses, about their particular specialisms in the golf industry. Subjects they are particularly interested in exploring include:

Golf retail management

Social media management

Event management

Golf club accounting & finance

Golf club operations

Club governance

Human resource management

Driving a golf coaching business

Introducing newcomers to golf

Golf range management

Successful individuals will benefit from the raised profile they will receive within the golf industry along with a generous profit-share of all course sales. In addition, they will be able to sell their course(s) via their own website(s) and canvass all incoming enquiries and enrolments.

Matthew Orwin, Co-Founder of Promote Training, says: “This is a great opportunity for an industry expert to raise their profile within the golf sector and add credibility to their knowledge and experience. We really see it fitting with golf club or business consultants, but also senior executives within the industry, who would also benefit from the additional contacts generated via course enquiries and enrolments.”

Promote Training will convert the course, which will be between 10,000 and 45,000 words, into an eLearning format, adding quizzes, tests and assignments. They will then host the course on their Learning Management System and sell it through the Promote Training website via their extensive routes-to-market both in the UK and abroad.

As with their current stable of Associate Course Authors, all copyrights to the content will remain with the author and full acknowledgement will be given to this within the course introduction and on the Promote Training website.

The company are keen to speak with proven industry experts within their field and are inviting initial enquiries via the Golf Business News jobs board – https://jobs.golfbusinessnews.com/associate-course-author-promote-training/

Alternatively, interested parties can contact Promote Training directly via their website at www.promotetraining.co.uk